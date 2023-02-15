One of 12 boys rescued from Thai cave dies at British school

BANGKOK (AP) — One of the 12 boys rescued from a flooded cave in Thailand in 2018 after being trapped for more than two weeks has died in England, where he was attending a sports academy. The foundation sponsoring his studies says 17-year-old Duangphet Phromthep was found unconscious in his room at the Brooke House College Football Academy and died later at a hospital. It says it does not know the cause of death. The boy was the captain of the Wild Boars, a youth soccer team in northern Thailand. Twelve members of the team and their coach were exploring a cave complex in 2018 when they were trapped by rapidly rising floodwaters. A massive search and rescue operation was launched involving international divers.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.