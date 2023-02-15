Sweden emerges as sudden front-runner to host 2030 Olympics

GENEVA (AP) — Sweden emerging as the front-runner in a troubled search for a 2030 Olympics host is a surprise in Stockholm. The year started with Sweden not on the radar of the race. Longtime favorite Sapporo faded during a bribery investigation linked to the recent Tokyo Olympics. Salt Lake City is targeting 2034. Memories are also fresh in Sweden of a bruising loss for Stockholm-Are in the 2026 Winter Games vote. Now the Swedish Olympic committee is exploring a bid after meeting IOC officials last month. It still must overcome local and global issues created by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

