Things to know about Nikki Haley, GOP presidential hopeful

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Republican Nikki Haley has joined the 2024 race for president. The 51-year-old is the first major rival to former President Donald Trump, with whom she has had a hot-and-cold relationship. She was a harsh critic early in the 2016 primary but later supported him and was his pick to represent the U.S. at the United Nations. The daughter of Indian immigrants, she was born and raised in rural South Carolina. She says she endured racist taunts as a child, an experience that has shaped her political life. But she insisted America is not a racist country during her formal campaign launch Wednesday in Charleston.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.