US casinos top $60B in revenue in 2022, their best year ever

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Commercial casinos in the United States won more than $60 billion from gamblers in 2022, the best year in the industry’s history. Figures released Wednesday by the American Gaming Association show that in-person gambling remains the bread-and-butter of the industry, accounting for more than 80% of its revenue. Online betting provided nearly a fifth of the industry’s revenue. The Las Vegas strip and Atlantic City remained among the top gambling markets in the country in 2022, with markets in Baltimore and Washington, D.C., Chicago and the Mississippi Gulf coast also performing well. The figures do not include tribal casinos, which report their revenue separately.

