Ethiopia church split resolved amid social media suspension

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Leaders of the Ethiopian Orthodox Church have agreed to resolve their differences peacefully after weeks of deadly confrontations between rival followers of the synod and security forces that have left at least 10 people dead. The church, whose followers form a majority of Ethiopia’s more than 110 million population, had split after church members in Oromia declared a new synod on Jan. 22, and expressed a need to exercise their faith in local languages. The church excommunicated several church officials who participated in the split. The newly signed agreement allows the use of Afan Oromo language in churches located in the Oromia region and in other languages across other regions and states.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.