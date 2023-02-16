Man pleads guilty to Capitol attack months after shooting

A North Carolina man who stormed the U.S. Capitol while free on bail for an attempted murder case has pleaded guilty to attacking police officers with a pole attached to an American flag during the mob’s riot. Federal prosecutors say 22-year-old Matthew Jason Beddingfield appeared to flash a Nazi salute toward the Capitol after attacking officers trying to protect the building from rioters on Jan. 6, 2021. Beddingfield pleaded guilty Thursday to one felony count of assaulting, resisting or impeding officers. U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols is scheduled to sentence Beddingfield on June 22.

