Maurice Benard finds purpose in sharing his ‘State of Mind’

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Maurice Benard, who has played Sonny on ABC’s soap opera “General Hospital” for more than 30 years, has made destigmatizing mental health a passion project. Benard hosts a weekly YouTube talk show called “State of Mind with Maurice Benard” where he interviews fellow actors, doctors and others about mental health. Guests speak about their own experiences with anxiety, depression, ADHD and more. Benard says helping others become more comfortable speaking out about their mental issues, in turn, has helped him. Benard says he feels better now than ever and has discovered coping skills to help him through low points.

