Officials: Arizona spill likely not due to speed or alcohol

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say this week’s deadly truck accident that caused a hazardous materials spill southeast of downtown Tucson did not appear to be caused by high speed, drugs or alcohol. The authorities said at a Thursday news conference that 54-year-old truck driver Ricky Immel was traveling Tuesday from his home state of Nevada to Alabama with packages of liquid nitric acid when his vehicle left the roadway, flipped onto the left side and into the median. Immel was declared dead at the scene. The cause of the accident and Immel’s death are under investigation.

