School reverses urinal ban after bathroom access debate

MILFORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire school board has reversed a decision banning middle and high school students from using urinals after dozens protested the measure. The board overseeing the Milford school district voted to overturn the policy Wednesday night. It had passed the measure on Feb. 6 as a compromise to a proposal that would require students to use the restroom and locker room of their sex assigned at birth. But dozens of students in the town of 15,000 walked out in protest and school officials say they also received numerous phone calls and emails.

