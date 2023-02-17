Barcelona’s rep jeopardized by payments to former referee

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona’s reputation as one of soccer’s elite is in danger because of a scandal of its own making. Spanish soccer is reeling this week as a state prosecutor probes Barcelona’s payment of millions of dollars over several years to a company that belonged to the vice president of the country’s refereeing committee. Barcelona has denied any wrongdoing and says the payment for reports on referees is normal for clubs. New reports have emerged in leading Spanish newspapers that say the payments could reach a total of $7.5 million and started as far back as 2001.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.