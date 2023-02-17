Dog vs shark standoff thrills tourists on Bahamas boat tour

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Tourists in the Bahamas witnessed a rare standoff between a dog and a shark this week. The incident happened near a tour boat on the coast of a private island when a dog decided to jump into the turquoise waters to chase a 12-foot hammerhead shark. The encounter was captured on video as tourists yelled at the dog to turn back. The shark thrashed as the two animals circled each other before the shark swam off to the cheers of the onlookers. Tour boat reservation manager Rebecca Lightbourn told The Associated Press on Friday that the dog usually greets their tours but has never jumped into the water. It escaped unscathed.

