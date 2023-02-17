Fetterman case highlights common stroke, depression link

Pennsylvania Democratic Senator John Fetterman is seeking treatment for severe depression months after having a stroke. Fetterman last year had the most common kind of stroke, caused by clots that block a blood vessel to the brain. Fetterman’s office has said the senator had bouts of depression before his stroke. Experts say depression occurs after a stroke in about 1 in 3 patients. There may be a biological reason, with some evidence suggesting that strokes might cause brain changes. Strokes can also have a psychological impact, making it hard for some people to accept that they may have new limitations.

