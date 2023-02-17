Hate crimes charged in wounding of 2 Jewish men in LA

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man who allegedly shot and wounded two Jewish men as they left synagogues in Los Angeles this week has been charged with federal hate crimes. U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada on Friday identified 28-year-old Jaime Tran as the alleged shooter in the attacks Wednesday and Thursday mornings. An FBI affidavit says Tran admitted to the shootings in interviews with law enforcement and said he had looked online for a “kosher market” and decided to shoot someone nearby. The affidavit says Tran has a history of making antisemitic comments and threats. It wasn’t immediately clear if he had an attorney to speak on his behalf.

