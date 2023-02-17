Judge rules PGA Tour can depose Saudi backers of LIV Golf

A federal judge has ruled the PGA Tour can require documents and depositions from the Saudi Arabia wealth fund and its leader. It’s part of the antitrust lawsuit by LIV Golf against the PGA Tour. LIV Golf attorneys had argued the Public Investment Fund and Yasir al-Rumayyan should be immune from testimony. The magistrate says it’s clear the PIF is not just an investor in LIV Golf but is the moving force in the rival league. Any trial for the lawsuit is not expect until 2024. The ruling comes one week before LIV Golf begins its second season.

