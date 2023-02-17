Naval Academy renames building after Jimmy Carter

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A building at the U.S. Naval Academy that had been named after a leader in the Confederate Navy has been renamed in honor of former President Jimmy Carter. The decision was announced Friday at a ceremony at the academy. Carter graduated from the academy in 1946. The decision to rename the engineering building in Annapolis was made after a commission mandated by Congress determined several military assets across all branches of the service had to be renamed because of Confederate ties. Maury Hall was built and named in the early 1900s after Matthew Fontaine Maury, a naval officer and scientist who joined the Confederates.

