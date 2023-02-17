Nigeria police deploy for security before presidential vote

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Nigeria’s top police official says at least 400,000 security forces are being deployed to ramp up safety across the West African nation ahead of its Feb. 25 presidential election. Nigeria is set to elect a new president as it is confronted by several security problems including an Islamic extremist insurgency linked to the Islamic State group in the northeast, armed rebels in the northwest and secessionists in the southeast. Experts have raised concerns about “credible” security threats to the election. However, Nigeria’s Inspector-General of Police Usman Baba said the police with the support of other security agencies “have perfected plans to deploy in a coordinated and collaborative manner.”

