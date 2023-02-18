Alaska building collapse kills 1 victim, 2nd hospitalized

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A building collapse in Alaska Friday evening killed one person and briefly trapped two others, including a victim who communicated with firefighters before being freed and transported to a hospital. The Anchorage Daily News reports that the Anchorage Fire Department has confirmed the death of one victim after a building housing a gym collapsed. The fire department says more than 10 people were inside when the building collapsed and three were trapped. One person inside the building was located by firefighters, who were able to speak to the victim who was then extricated and taken to a hospital. The deceased victim was not immediately identified.

