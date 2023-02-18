Florida Republicans pick Christian Ziegler as state chair

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Florida Republicans have chosen Christian Ziegler to be their state party’s chairman heading into a 2024 election in which Florida could be center stage for GOP presidential politics. The vote Saturday was 126 for Ziegler, the party’s current vice chair, to 100 for Evan Power, who chairs the GOP in Leon County, which includes the state capital, Tallahassee. Power was elected to be the new vice chair of the state party. The GOP saw major successes in the 2022 election in Florida, led by Gov. Ron DeSantis’ 19-percentage point victory over Democrat Charlie Crist and a growing lead in Republican voter registration. DeSantis is widely expected to run for president in 2024, sharing the stage with former President Donald Trump.

