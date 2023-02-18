How to keep your Twitter account secure — without paying

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Twitter has given users an ultimatum. If they don’t subscribe to a new premium service, they’ll lose a popular account security feature. As of March 19, users won’t be able to secure their accounts via text message two-factor authentication unless they pay $8 a month to subscribe to Twitter Blue. Users who don’t subscribe will be locked out of their accounts until they remove the security feature. Alternate options for securing your account include authenticator apps or security keys. New owner Elon Musk has been trying to find ways to maximize profits at the company and Twitter Blue is one of them.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.