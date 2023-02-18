Hungarian ballet rehearses in car factory amid energy crunch

GYOR, Hungary (AP) — A ballet company in Hungary is rehearsing at an automobile factory after being forced to shutter their rehearsal hall in response to soaring energy prices. The Ballet Company of Gyor, a city in northwest Hungary that is home to a sprawling Audi plant, moved into a converted conference room at the factory in January for the coldest weeks of winter. While rehearsing at the car plant, the troupe offered a chance for the factory’s 12,000 workers to see the dancers up close during their workdays by visiting for rehearsals and short performances.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.