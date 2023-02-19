Abortion among major issues at stake in Wisconsin court race

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A conservative tilt on the Wisconsin Supreme Court has given Republicans victories in high-stakes cases in recent years, from voting restrictions to gerrymandered legislative districts. Voters now have a chance to tip that balance toward the left, with implications for abortion rights and perhaps the outcome of the 2024 presidential election in one of the nation’s most closely divided political battlegrounds. Tuesday’s primary features two conservatives and two liberals running for the seat of a retiring conservative justice. The top two finishers advance to the April 4 general election. The winner will determine whether conservatives maintain the majority or the court flips to 4-3 liberal control.

