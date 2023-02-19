Skip to Content
Blinken arrives for tour of Turkey’s earthquake zone

By ANDREW WILKS
Associated Press

ISTANBUL (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has arrived in Turkey, where he set off for a tour of the earthquake disaster zone accompanied by his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu. They left Incirlik air base near Adana by helicopter Sunday for nearby Hatay province, one of the areas hardest hit by the Feb. 6 quake. Blinken is on his first trip to NATO ally Turkey since he took office two years ago. He is due to visit a tent city established for those displaced by the earthquake, which has killed at least 44,000 in Turkey and Syria, before touring an aid distribution center, Turkish officials said.

Associated Press

