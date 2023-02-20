Biden to rally allies as Ukraine war gets more complicated

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to consult with allies from NATO’s eastern flank in Poland as the Russian invasion of Ukraine edges toward an even more complicated stage. After making a surprise visit to Kyiv, Biden is in Warsaw with a mission to solidify Western unity as both Ukraine and Russia are preparing spring offensives. The conflict has already left tens of thousands dead, devastated Ukraine’s infrastructure system and wreaked havoc on the global economy. Biden says it is “critical that there not be any doubt” about U.S. support for Ukraine.

By AAMER MADHANI and ZEKE MILLER Associated Press

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.