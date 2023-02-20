Skip to Content
AP National
By
Published 11:53 AM

Polish, Italian leaders discuss aiding Ukraine, strong EU

KIFI

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The prime ministers of Poland and Italy have discussed military support for Ukraine and voiced agreement that the European Union should be made stronger politically while cutting down on bureaucracy. Poland’s Mateusz Morawiecki and Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni — both right-wing politicians — said they were on the same page on Ukraine and on wanting to impress on EU leaders that the bloc’s 27 member nations make it strong through their diversity. They met in Warsaw Monday.

Article Topic Follows: AP National

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content