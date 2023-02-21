Alex Murdaugh’s surviving son takes stand at murder trial

Alex Murdaugh’s defense called his surviving son to the witness stand Tuesday to poke holes in evidence that prosecutors have presented in the double murder trial of the disgraced South Carolina attorney. Buster Murdaugh answered questions in a matter-of-fact tone. He explained points that prosecutors emphasized as potentially sinister, including Alex Murdaugh parking behind his mother’s home or not using his cellphone for an hour the night of the killings. The defense also called a forensic engineer who says his analysis of shooting angles in Maggie Murdaugh’s death and the locations of shell casings show the shooter was about 5-foot-2. Alex Murdaugh is 6-foot-4.

