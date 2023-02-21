‘Forever a Spartan’: Funeral held for Michigan State victim

DETROIT (AP) — Mourners filled a Detroit church for the last funeral for three students who were killed in a shooting last week at Michigan State University. Nineteen-year-old Arielle Anderson wanted to graduate as soon as possible and someday become a surgeon. She was fatally shot on Feb. 13 while at Berkey Hall. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer described Anderson as someone with “quiet confidence” and “loud compassion.” Anderson’s casket was flanked by flowers and large photos of her, from childhood to young adulthood. Five wounded Michigan State students remain in a hospital, including two in critical condition. The gunman killed himself when confronted by police.

By COREY WILLIAMS and ED WHITE Associated Press

