Judge bars public from court in NYC bike path terror trial

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge has barred the public and media from a courtroom where defense lawyers say emotional testimony from victims has spoiled the death penalty trial of a man who admits killing eight people on a bike path on behalf of a terrorist group. Judge Vernon S. Broderick left the ban in place Tuesday but said about four reporters might be allowed on Wednesday at the trial of Sayfullo Saipov. A court spokesperson has said the ban was to make room for witnesses and parties “essential to the trial.” Saipov was convicted of killing eight people in October 2017. The jury will decide if he gets a death sentence.

