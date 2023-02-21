Millennial Money: How to avoid points and miles hoarding

Many frequent travelers amass huge piles of travel points and miles. Yet, unlike saving real money, saving travel rewards is usually a poor financial choice. Points and miles tend to lose value over time, can’t be invested and can even expire. Trying to choose a smart way to redeem points and miles can lead to analysis paralysis, which is why it’s better not to overthink it. Use these rewards for normal travel, such as visiting family, and don’t get caught up in “maximizing” value by flying first class to Bora Bora. When in doubt: Spend, don’t save.

