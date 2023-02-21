New emergency bid to appeal, block huge Nevada lithium mine

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Conservationists are seeking an emergency court order to block construction of a lithium mine near the Nevada-Oregon line. The new request filed Tuesday in federal court in Reno comes after a judge there directed the U.S. Bureau of Land Management to revisit part of its approval of the plans but allowed construction to go forward in the meantime. Four environmental groups are asking the judge to temporarily halt any work at Lithium Americas’ mine until they can appeal her Feb. 6 ruling to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. The judge in Reno ordered the government’s lawyers to respond on an expedited basis by the end of Wednesday.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.