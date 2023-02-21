Philippines: Missing plane with 4 aboard crashed on volcano

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The wreckage of a small plane carrying two Filipino pilots and two Australian passengers has been identified on one of the Philippines’ most active volcanoes. Officials say an aerial search found no sign of those aboard the Cessna 340, which crashed into a gully on the slope of Mayon volcano. It went missing after taking off Saturday enroute to Manila. A local mayor says four teams of government personnel and volunteers began scaling the volcano on Tuesday morning after the weather cleared and should be able to reach the crash site on Wednesday.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.