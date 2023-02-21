Putin rails against West in state-of-the-nation address

Russian President Vladimir Putin is railing against the West in his long-delayed state-of-the-nation address. Many expect the speech would set the tone for the year ahead and shed light on how the Kremlin sees its bogged-down war in Ukraine. Putin has frequently justified his invasion of Ukraine by accusing Western countries of threatening Russia. They say nothing could be further from the truth, saying that Moscow’s forces attacked Ukraine unprovoked.

By The Associated Press

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.