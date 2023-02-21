Spain court denies Dani Alves’ appeal to be freed on bail

MADRID (AP) — A Spanish court has denied Dani Alves’ appeal to be freed on bail while the investigation of a sexual assault accusation against the Brazilian soccer player continues. The court ruled that Alves is a flight risk and must remain in prison during the investigation. Alves was provisionally detained in January after being accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a nightclub on Dec. 30. A judge ordered him to be jailed without bail after an initial probe by authorities. He has denied wrongdoing. Alves’ lawyers filed the appeal saying the Brazilian agreed to turn in his passport and wear a tracking device if he was freed.

