Dutch end probe into supply of arms for 2015 Paris attacks

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch prosecutors have dropped their case against a man who had been suspected of involvement in supplying automatic weapons to Islamic State extremists who went on a bloody rampage in Paris in 2015. The Public Prosecution Service said in a statement Wednesday that a lengthy Dutch probe “has not produced sufficient legal and convincing evidence.” They asked for the suspect’s acquittal, and a court in the port city of Rotterdam granted the request. The suspect’s identity was not released, in line with Dutch privacy guidelines. A court in Paris convicted 20 men in June for their roles in the attacks on the Bataclan theater, Paris cafes and the national stadium that killed 130 people.

