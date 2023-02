Both the Honda CR-V hybrid and Kia Sportage Hybrid have been redesigned for 2023. The CR-V has enjoyed its time as the king of small SUVs, but the Kia Sportage and its new hybrid model are impressive, to say the least. Does it have what it takes to overthrow the CR-V’s reign? Edmunds experts compared them to find out.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.