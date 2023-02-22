Human bones in car matched to Georgia man missing since 1976

LAGRANGE, Ga. (AP) — Human bones recovered from a submerged car more than a year ago have been matched to a man who had been missing since 1976. Authorities got a break in the decades-old disappearance of Kyle Clinkscales in December 2021 when the Auburn University student’s car was pulled from an Alabama creek near the Georgia state line. Investigators found 50 bones inside Clinkscales’ 1974 Ford Pinto. Sheriff James Woodruff released a statement Sunday saying forensic tests had determined the bones belonged to Clinkscales, who was 22 when he vanished. A Georgia Bureau of Investigation spokesperson confirmed Wednesday that investigators are still trying to determine how Clinkscales died.

