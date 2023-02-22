Latin Grammys to be held in Spain, leaving US for 1st time

MADRID (AP) — The next Latin Grammy Awards gala will be held in southern Spain, leaving the United States for the first time. Latin Recording Academy CEO Manuel Abud the regional president of Spain’s Andalusia region made the announcement on Wednesday in Seville. Regional president Juan Manuel Moreno said the awards show would be held in November. Neither the specific dates nor the host city were given. Andalusia is home to popular tourist destinations such as Seville, Granada, Córdoba and Málaga. Moreno said the organizers would make the decision. The Latin Grammys were first held in Los Angeles in 2000. Last year, they took place in Las Vegas, where Spanish artist Rosalía won best album for “Motomami.”

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.