Mexican president hopes ex security chief will turn informer

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president says he hopes that former security chief Genaro García Luna will turn state’s evidence in the U.S. and perhaps implicate former Mexican presidents. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Wednesday he hoped Garcia Luna will make a deal with prosecutors to reduce his sentence, in exchange for testifying about López Obrador’s predecessors. The former top Mexican security official was convicted Tuesday of taking massive bribes to protect the violent drug cartels he was tasked with combating. López Obrador said he hoped Garcia Luna would also provide information about his relationship with U.S. authorities, who he said must have known about his corruption.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.