Off-duty police officer shot and wounded in Northern Ireland

LONDON (AP) — An off-duty police officer has been shot in Northern Ireland, where paramilitary groups have previously attacked members of the security services. The Police Service of Northern Ireland said the officer was injured in a shooting at a sports complex in Omagh, about 60 miles west of Belfast. The force said the officer was taken to a hospital. There was no immediate word on his condition. More than 3,000 people were killed during three decades of violence in Northern Ireland involving Irish republican and British loyalist paramilitaries and U.K. security forces. The 1998 Good Friday peace accord largely ended the conflict but small Irish Republican Army splinter groups continued to mount sporadic attacks.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.