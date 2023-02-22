Ohio plan aims to boost trust by standardizing election data

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose has unveiled legislation that would clarify and standardize the way election data is organized, stored and shared across the state. The Republican says the proposal introduced Wednesday can serve as a national model in addressing the “crisis of confidence” in American elections. The Data Analysis Transparency Archive Act would codify standard definitions of key election data points, mandate the transfer of data from county election boards to a new state Office of Data Analytics and Archives and empower that office to publish it online. Voters’ rights and election officials’ groups said they hadn’t yet taken a position.

