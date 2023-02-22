Police: Haitian gang member detained in Dominican Republic

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — Authorities say a Haitian man believed to be a member of the gang involved in the recent killings of six Haitian police officers has been arrested in the neighboring Dominican Republic and deported. Police said Wednesday that the man was arrested along with five other Haitians during a police operation in the southwestern Dominican town of Duverge. The six officers with Haiti’s National Police were killed in late January after authorities say a gang attacked a police station in the central town of Liancourt. Another nine police officers were killed elsewhere during that time.

