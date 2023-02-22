Prosecutor: Arizona border rancher shot unarmed men, 1 died

PHOENIX (AP) — The prosecutor in the first-degree murder case against an Arizona rancher suspected of killing a Mexican man on his land last month has alleged the rancher that day opened fire on a group of about eight unarmed people outside his home. The chief deputy attorney for Santa Cruz County in Nogales, Arizona, made the assertion Wednesday. A document she filed with the court claims that rancher George Alan Kelly began shooting at the group “out of nowhere” on Jan. 30. Two more people from the group later came forward, prompting authorities to add two counts of aggravated assault to the criminal complaint.

