Signed bill sets Nov. 14 memorial for Marshall plane crash

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s governor has signed a bill setting Nov. 14 each year as a day to remember the worst sports disaster in U.S. history. Seventy-five people were killed in a plane crash carrying Marshall University’s football team back from a game at East Carolina on Nov. 14, 1970. Gov. Jim Justice signed the bill Wednesday. He says he was a student at Marshall and was in his residence hall when the crash occurred. The rebuilding of the football program was the subject of the 2006 movie “We are Marshall” starring Matthew McConaughey.

