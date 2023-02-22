Trump arrives in East Palestine, site of train derailment
By JILL COLVIN and JOHN SEEWER
Associated Press
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has arrived for his stop in East Palestine, Ohio, where a train carrying toxic chemicals derailed earlier this month. There’s growing frustration from residents and local leaders about the federal government’s response to their safety concerns after the incident. Trump and other Republicans have been critical of the Biden administration’s response to the derailment, which led to evacuations and fears of contamination of the community’s air and drinking water. The trip is a chance for Trump to reprise the role he had as president, when he surveyed disaster damage, and to draw a contrast to President Joe Biden, who hasn’t visited the town.