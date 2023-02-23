Ahmed Qureia, top Palestinian negotiator with Israel, dies

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Ahmed Qureia, a former Palestinian prime minister and one of the architects of interim peace deals with Israel, has died at age 85. He was a key player in the 1993 Oslo peace accords and a witness to the rise of the dream of Palestinian statehood that surged during the negotiations. But Qureia also witnessed those hopes recede, with the prospect of a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict drifting further than ever. Domestically, Qureia was riddled with corruption charges that tainted his reputation. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas confirmed Qureia’s death on Wednesday.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.