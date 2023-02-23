Charges dropped against detainee beaten inside Georgia jail
By RUSS BYNUM
Associated Press
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Prosecutors have dropped charges of assault, obstruction and other counts against a Georgia jail detainee after security camera video showed him being beaten by deputies. The decision to dismiss the charges against Jarrett Hobbs came several months after three Camden County sheriff’s deputies were arrested on battery charges in the Sept. 3 jail beating. Jail video released in November showed guards pushing Hobbs into a corner of his cell and punching him repeatedly in the head and neck. A court filing Tuesday shows District Attorney Keith Higgins’ office dismissed not only the charges brought against Hobbs immediately after he was beaten, but also drug and traffic violation charges that led to him being booked into jail.