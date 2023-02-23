China calls for Russia-Ukraine cease-fire, peace talks

BEIJING (AP) — China has called for a cease-fire between Ukraine and Russia and the opening of peace talks as part of a 12-point proposal to end the fighting that started one year ago and reinforce its claim to remain neutral over the conflict. The plan issued Friday also urges the end of Western sanctions on Russia and seeks measures on nuclear plant safety, humanitarian corridors and grain exports. China has claimed to be neutral in the conflict, but it has a “no limits” relationship with Russia and has refused to criticize its invasion of Ukraine. Given China’s positions, there are doubts over whether its proposal has any chance — and whether China can be seen as an honest broker.

