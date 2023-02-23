Skip to Content
Man to be executed for 1990 Florida murder while a fugitive

By BRENDAN FARRINGTON
Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A man convicted of fatally stabbing a woman near Florida’s Capitol 32 years ago is set to be executed by lethal injection. Faye Vann was parked at a Tallahassee shopping mall waiting for her family when Donald Dillbeck demanded a ride and than stabbed her more than 20 times when she refused and fought back. Dillbeck’s execution is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, Dillbeck was serving a life sentence for the death of Lee County Deputy Dwight Lynn Hall 11 years earlier when he walked away from a work release assignment, bought a knife and attacked Vann on a Sunday afternoon.

