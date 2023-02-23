Nigeria presses ahead with vote amid cash shortage crisis

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Nigeria’s top election official has dismissed concerns that the country’s cash shortage could affect Saturday’s presidential vote. Authorities have in the past delayed Nigeria’s last two presidential elections. But Mahmood Yakubu, chairman of Nigeria’s electoral commission, said Thursday election officials “are adequately prepared for this election.” Still, Nigerians across the country lined up at banks and ATMs trying to get naira notes two days ahead of the vote. Yakubu said election officials have now gotten much of the cash they need to deploy staff and materials to polling stations. He added that 6.2 million eligible voters had not picked up their voting cards in time for Saturday’s vote.

