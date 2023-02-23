‘Now or never’: Young Nigerians pin hopes on key election
By CHINEDU ASADU
Associated Press
ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — As Nigeria prepares for its presidential election this weekend, younger voters are mobilizing in record numbers to take part. The high interest in Saturday’s ballot comes as Africa’s most populous nation faces high rates of unemployment and growing insecurity. Officials say there’s been a surge in voter registration rates across Nigeria far above what was expected. Younger voters in particular appear to be rallying behind a third party candidate Peter Obi, who was initially seen as an underdog in the race. Nigerians will choose from among 18 candidates to succeed incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari, who is winding down his second and final term.