Part of mall parking garage collapses in suburban Milwaukee

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A section of a parking garage at a suburban Milwaukee shopping mall has collapsed. Three floors of the garage at Bayshore Mall in Glendale collapsed early Thursday afternoon. It isn’t clear whether anyone was hurt. Television outlets tweeted and broadcast footage showing a collapsed section of the three-story garage that took out about two dozen parking spaces. The footage showed a mound of snow at the bottom of a gaping hole in the concrete garage. Dozens of firefighters milled about, with some climbing the mound of snow. Messages seeking details have been left with various agencies and offices in the area.

